Northampton County has won recognition from the AARP for its age-friendly policies, including a growing park system.

In accepting the recognition from the retiree group last week, County Executive Lamont McClure referred to a study that contends the region is a great place to retire.

"We knew it was a great place to live, work and raise your family, but now we know it's one of the best places in the country to retire," he said Thursday at a county council meeting.

U.S. News and World Report put out a study last November that listed Allentown and the region as the ninth-best place to retire, and placed Lancaster at No. 1. Four Florida towns took spots in the Top 10.

The ranking did not actually say people from out of the area are moving to the Lehigh Valley to retire. Based on several measures including housing, the area is a good place to consider for one's golden years, U.S. News and World Report said.

Carmen Bell of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley presented a proclamation to McClure and council, recognizing Northampton County's efforts to help older residents.

The county's agency for aging, which helps connect senior citizens with information and resources, along with open-space initiatives, helped win the county a place in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities.

"Our median age is rising and it's very important that we be age-friendly in Northampton County," McClure said. He said the county has more than 300 miles of trails and waterways, with lots of recreational opportunities for people who are disabled or old (defined by the area on aging as over 60).

Northampton County also operates senior centers that serve meals and can be a center for social life.

"Your investments in our aging population make a huge difference every day," Becky Bradley, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, told McClure and council.

The LVPC's FutureLV regional plan notes that access to parks improves qualify of life.

County Council may be split politically, but as President Kerry Myers noted, it leans toward the senior demographic.

"We thank you for all the work you have done, on behalf of all the seniors up here (on council)," Myers told Bell and Bradley.