EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home can accommodate 688 people, but it has been operating below capacity because of a staff shortage.
Jennifer Stewart-King, administrator of the Upper Nazareth Township facility, told County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday that the average population, or "census," in October was 407, with 281 open beds. The county's PPD, or hours of nursing care per patient per day, was 3.2, exceeding the standard set by the State of Pennsylvania.
"My sense is you're probably at the right census," Commissioner John Cusick told Stewart-King.
Gracedale is, as County Executive Lamont McClure has pointed out, the largest nursing home under one roof in Pennsylvania. It is also the home of last resort for aged and infirm county residents with nowhere else to go.
Stewart-King said it is a preferred place for families to place relatives with dementia. She also said that hiring continues at the home, which helps increase the PPD number.
Commissioner Ron Heckman (councilmembers are known as commissioners) agreed that the maximum population may be too high.
"I don't know if we need 688 beds," said Heckman, a former director of human services for the county and chairman of the committee. Having fewer beds occupied helps Gracedale meet the state standard for care.
When Commissioner John Brown, who was county executive before McClure took office in 2018, asked Stewart-King for a report on open positions at the nursing home, McClure objected.
McClure said Brown has been asking for too much from a staff the executive said is "already overburdened."
"Be circumspect when you're asking for all of these extra reports," McClure said.
"I understand the burden on the employees as well as you do," Brown said, adding that council needs information to make decisions and allocate money.
"Provide it, don't provide it, I can't force that," Brown said.