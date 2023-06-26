Good Work Farm is a not a huge tract of land, covering 14 acres, but now it has staying power.

The green space at 3477 Daniels Road, straddling the border of Upper and Lower Nazareth townships, on Monday became Northampton County's 250th preserved farm.

The county paid $143,467 for the development rights to Good Work Farm.

"Good Work Farm is a small but crucial working farm," County Executive Lamont McClure said Monday, as two horses and several people looked on. Small operations such as Good Work can provide fresh food that does not need to be transported a long way, and when the county preserves land, that serves McClure's goal of fighting off what he calls "warehouse proliferation."

The county farmland preservation effort started in 1991, according to Maria Bentzoni, administrator for the program. The 19,000-plus acres saved equals more than 30 square miles of land.

Owners Anton Shannon and Lisa Miskelly will use the money the county paid for development rights back into Good Work, Shannon said, allowing them to be full-time farmers. They grow vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers for the wholesale markets.

The total payment was not immediately available, but Bentzoni said before the event that the county pays an average of $4,338 per acre for development rights.

"Agriculture in the Lehigh Valley is still thriving," Shannon said, though deep-pocketed developers who can make big offers for land are a threat. Shannon said government and farmers can work together to preserve agriculture, and consumers can too, by buying local produce.

McClure has made open-space preservation a hallmark of his administration, but there is only so much government can do.

"We can't compete with billion-dollar real estate companies," McClure said. Some of the world's biggest warehouse companies, such as Prologis Inc. and CBRE Group, see the Lehigh Valley as a good place to do business because of its location in the center of the East Coast "megalopolis" that extends from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

The warehouses have a role in the local economy, McClure has conceded, but he maintains there are more than enough of them already.

The farmland preservation program is voluntary, Bentzoni said. Farmers can ask to be considered, and each property is judged on characteristics such as development potential and proximity to other preserved areas.

Good Work has development potential. It is across the street from a commercial use, and over one property line stand big tract houses.

Farms can be preserved, but then they need farmers. Good Work co-owner Lisa Miskelly said apprenticeship programs are available for people who want to get, literally, into the field.

"We need to think about land access for younger farmers," she said. Getting land is a big issue for new farmers, Miskelly said.

Shannon said farmers who want to learn about the preservation program should contact Bentzoni, who can make the process easy for them.

"Maria knows her stuff inside and out," he said.

Information about the farmland program is available on the county website.