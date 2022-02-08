EASTON, Pa. -- The Northampton Count Prison said its rescinding an order that suspends inmate transfers.
Prison officials said Tuesday it will not put an order into effect that would have suspended all inmate transfers in and out of the facility.
The order was put in place on Jan. 18 to mitigate the spread of COVIC-19 in the facility. At the time, 60 inmates and 20 Department of Corrections employees had tested positive for the virus, officials said.
Officials said as of Monday, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 at the prison.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure commended the staff on how they controlled the spread.
“Our NCP staff has done an amazing job at controlling the spread of the Omicron variant in the facility,” says Lamont McClure. “Now that case numbers have returned to zero, they can begin accepting transfers from other prisons.”
The prison will begin accepting transfers beginning Friday.