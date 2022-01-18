As COVID-19 cases rise, Northampton County Prison will be suspending all inmate transfers into and out of the facility, according to a news release from the county.
The suspension will go into effect Tuesday and will last through Feb. 17. The decision was made after the prison saw an influx of positive COVID-19 inmates being transferred from other jurisdictions.
“We continue to see the effects of the Omicron surge in the Northampton County Jail,” said County Executive Lamont McClure. “The number of infections in NCP is unacceptably high and we need more Corrections Officers to get vaccinated.”
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of Tuesday, there are 60 cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison. Since the start of the pandemic, 397 inmates have tested positive; 337 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP, according to the county's news release.
Twenty Department of Corrections employees are currently in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
All new inmates are tested when they come into the facility and must show a negative result before they are transferred to General Population; residents are tested on a random basis.
PrimeCare Medical does daily temperature checks, movement of inmates is restricted within the facility, and meals are served in the housing unit. In-person visitation is prohibited, and no volunteers are permitted in the facility.
Cloth masks are provided, and inmates must wear them whenever they leave their cell.
Any inmate participating in work release or work programs within NCP must be vaccinated.