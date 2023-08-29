The Northampton County Prison has won accreditation from a national organization that sets standards for health care provided behind bars.

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care assessed the prison in June for its patient care, promotion of health, safety, disease prevention, and administration. NCCHC accreditation can also help prisons avoid costly lawsuits.

"We have a constitutional obligation to provide health care to those incarcerated in our jail, and we are committed to doing so with innovation, excellence, and efficiency," County Executive Lamont G. McClure said in a statement.

"I commend Northampton County Prison leadership, staff, and health care workers for their dedication to our patients," he said.

Northampton County retains PrimeCare Medical to provide health care. PrimeCare focuses on care in prisons.

"For 24 years, PrimeCare Medical has been our partner in delivering the high-quality care that accreditation recognizes," said James Kostura, director of Northampton County Prison.

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care, known as NCCHC, has set standards for prisons for 45 years. The accreditation process is voluntary. NCCHC's reviews focus on providing care efficiently and reducing the risk of losing lawsuits.

Northampton County has had a prison since the 18th century. The current corrections center is next to the government center in Easton.