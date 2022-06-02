EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home has a maximum capacity of 688 people but holds 400 right now.
Admissions are being limited because the staff is short, though County Executive Lamont McClure said a measurement of patient care known as PPD is steadily moving upward.
PPD measures the hours of patient care per day. The current state requirement is 2.7 hours, which the Upper Nazareth Township facility had trouble meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other nursing homes were also caught short.
"COVID changed everything," McClure told County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday.
Before the pandemic, he said his administration pushed PPD over 3 hours. That number fell, but he said Thursday that PPD has been creeping up.
"We're on our way back to 3 (hours)," he said.
That is partly due to bringing in temporary nurses from agencies, he said, but council recently approved $14 million — most of what McClure requested — on Gracedale spending. Of the total, $10 million will be used for bonuses for new employees and to retain staff. Adding a free day care center for employees' children may be the most important part of the plan, he said earlier.
The Gracedale funding will come from the county's 2022 share in federal American Rescue Plan pandemic-relief money.
Gracedale faces two potential changes that are out of its control. Pennsylvania may require the PPD be raised to 4.1 hours per day, and the federal government is considering a requirement that only two residents be housed per room. Much of Gracedale is set up for four residents per room.
The nursing home might be "grandfathered" and allowed to continue with as many as four residents per room, as it operates under current federal rules. If not, McClure said the number of available beds would fall to 404 from 688.
"We are planning for the worst-case scenario," he said. While the county's goal is to get back to 688 filled beds, if rules change, there will still be a place for the county's most needy residents.
"There are 400 people in the county every year who have nowhere else to go," McClure said, "and as long as I'm here, they're not going to die under bridges."
"We're all on the same page," Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said. She has also emphasized the need to keep Gracedale open.
The study presented to council Thursday contained multiple scenarios, or as Commissioner Ron Heckman noted later, "There are a lot of statistics."
"We have a plan for everything," Gracedale Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King said.
When McClure took office, Gracedale was managed by an independent company. He returned it to county control.
McClure said his administration is also preparing a study of the facilities and the potential cost of having to adapt to mandated changes from above.
Heckman said the immediate need is to have enough employees to serve the 400 current residents. As for changes from the state and federal government, he noted, "I'm only hoping that common sense and the reality of the situation" prevail.
If necessary, he said he would take Gracedale residents to Harrisburg to state their case at Pennsylvania legislature hearings.