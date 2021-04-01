BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A big surge in coronavirus cases in Northampton County has officials ramping up testing.
The county's drive-through testing site at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem Township will no longer require someone to have CDC-recognized symptoms in order to be tested.
County Executive Lamont McClure says catching the virus in people who are asymptomatic will slow the spread of the virus.
McClure calls a recent spike in infections in Northampton County "alarming." Just last week, the county had the state's highest rate of infection.