EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will wind down its COVID-19 rental assistance soon, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday.
McClure said ERAP — the Emergency Rental Assistance Program — saved people from homelessness and ensured that property owners did not go bankrupt during the pandemic. ERAP was created by the State of Pennsylvania and funded by federal pandemic aid. The national COVID-19 emergency will end May 11.
"I believe this program helped us prevent a homelessness crisis in Northampton County during COVID," McClure told County Council. "We invested $27 million in our (rental assistance) program. Twenty-seven million dollars in rental assistance and help with utility expenses."
In Northampton County, the program was known by the double acronym of CMED ERAP, with the CMED standing for Community Mediation and Eviction Diversion.
By any name, it was a popular program that McClure said served 10,000 applicants during the pandemic, when some people could not work because of shutdown orders, leading to a ripple effect through the economy. Unemployment nationally reached 13% in the second quarter of 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"This was always meant to be a temporary program," McClure said during the council meeting.
President Joseph Biden signed legislation last month to end the U.S. public health emergency as of May 11. The emergency was declared by then-President Donald Trump in 2020 to muster federal funds and resources to battle the pandemic, and was renewed regularly.