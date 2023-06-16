BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Infighting in the Northampton County Republican Committee has led to the filing of police complaints, alleging harassment.

It stems from sexual images showing two members, pictures that allegedly were made public.

Northampton County Republican Committee member Matt Flower filed the harassment and disorderly conduct complaint with Bethlehem Township police.

It states that during a June 8 committee meeting several members printed sexual images found online of Flower and his wife, also a committee member, without their consent and aggressively shoved them in the faces of those at the meeting.

Named in the complaint are Rich Morea, Deb Brio, Melanie Heilman, Rudy Schellenberger, and Steve Lynch.

Lynch made news in 2021 for threatening to bring 20 strong men to a Northampton School Board meeting.

Committee Chairman Glenn Geissinger, who has contacted lead counsel for the Pennsylvania Republican Party, said the five wanted the images publicly displayed during the meeting, which he refused.

Flower said he also filed a similar harassment complaint in Moore Township. Township police say they are investigating.

Flower wouldn't say how the images got online, but said they are being distributed anonymously via email by someone going by "ConcernedRepublican48."

We did reach out to all those named. The only one we spoke to was Schellenberger, who said he didn't know what we were talking about.