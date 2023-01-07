BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas.

Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience.

During this time she has served as an Assistant Public Defender, Assistant District Attorney, and court-appointed Conflicts Counsel.

“I feel a strong sense of duty to fill the opening on the Northampton County bench with my decades of legal experience,” said Aaroe. “I am running because I am committed to defending our community and will stand for the rule of law.”