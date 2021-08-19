EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council's human services committee discussed the operations of the Oliver C. Border House at a meeting Thursday, but by itself.
The Lehigh County Housing Authority (LCHA), which runs the subsidized apartments at 15 S. Wood St. in Nazareth, did not have to attend and did not.
Residents of the home complained to council a month ago, saying maintenance of the home has declined. Councilwoman Tara Zrinski had visited the Border House and invited residents to take their complaints to the full council.
That prompted Committee Chairman Ron Heckman to hold a hearing Thursday. Six people attended on behalf of Border House residents.
"We made attempts to get the folks who are in charge to come," Heckman said. "It was somewhat fruitless."
"I'm really disappointed that there are no representatives sent today for the LCHA," Zrinski said.
The Border House is in Northampton County but run by the LCHA because Northampton's housing authority ceded control in 2014. Though the LCHA did not send a representative to the meeting, Executive Director Chris Feiertag sent a statement.
"In late 2013, the Northampton County Housing Authority was confronted with the pending retirement of its executive director and severe financial problems," according to the statement. That led to the authority to seek another organization to run its programs, and the LCHA was selected.
"LCHA is passionate about its mission and proud of what it has accomplished" with the Northampton County programs, the statement said.
Feiertag's statement addressed residents' complaints and noted that LCHA cannot discuss some issues, such as evictions, because of privacy concerns. LCHA said some issues are being addressed, while others are the responsibility of residents or are dealt with as needed.
Another complaint, about allowing in people under age 55, was deemed invalid. The LCHA said it follows U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines for admitting residents into public housing.
County council has no control over the LCHA. Heckman said the agreement to have the Lehigh County organization manage Northampton County properties came about when "regionalism" was a buzzword in government.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has said the county should re-establish its housing authority but that would take a long time.
Heckman conceded that county council can not step in and change things.
"In the short term, I can't say much of anything or promise anything," he said.
"We heard you," he told the residents, whose spokeswoman Thursday was Kathy Riffert.
"We didn't think it was going to be a quick fix," she said on behalf of the residents.