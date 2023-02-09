HELLERTOWN, Pa. – One school district in Northampton County has decided to let students sleep in a while longer the day following the Super Bowl.
A Facebook message from Saucon Valley School District Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty said the district will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 13, the day after the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.
The superintendent wrote that the delayed opening will "allow for a more productive day for students, staff and their families," and she hoped that all Panthers "can find time to spend with family and friends and enjoy an evening of celebration and relaxation."
The post received mixed reactions on social media, with some commenters saying it was a great idea, while others criticized the decision, especially given less than a week's notice to parents who need to arrange for child care.