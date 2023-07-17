L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Parts of Northampton County are left covered in debris after the weekend's flash flooding.

Officials are trying to figure out how much the flooding damage there is going to cost. Right now, the county executive says he thinks the bill could be in the tens of millions of dollars.

The shoulders on Little Creek Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township are littered with large tree limbs, branches, and even a basketball hoop that washed away when waters rushed there.

The last time neighbors say something like this happened was 2004, but they say this one was way worse, due to the rushing water that came up higher in their homes this time around.

They're exhausted - some have barely slept - and awaiting any help they can get.

"I am exhausted. I can't really think right now," said Nancy Koch.

No shower and barely any sleep for Nancy and her family.

Their driveway has washed away, the back patio is like a debris field, and there's mud where carpet used to lie.

"We have two cars totaled. Thank God we each took our own cars to the mountains," she explained.

For the Kochs and other families along Little Creek Road, there's big problems. A lot of cleanup has already been done, and Nancy says it feels like the work will never end.

"It's just devastating," explained Nancy. "We took all of our furniture out. It's all over the place. We took the carpets out. My one son worked until 2:30 in the morning."

"We've got state roads. We've got state bridges. We've got county bridges, we've got township roads - all affected by this massive flooding, and then, there's the homeowners, some of whom have had devastating flooding in their homes," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

McClure says the best thing homeowners and municipalities can do is work with the county's emergency management agency as they collect information about all the damage.

"It's very important for the individuals who were affected to work with the Northampton County EMS to make sure that we fill out the proper work paperwork to get to PEMA and FEMA, so that we can get you funding. Very important," he stressed.

McClure said PennDOT assessed roadway damage in the county Monday. He also witnessed MetEd working to fix things. The county also had a contractor out working to remediate problems with a bridge on Little Creek Road.

If people have damage or need assistance, McClure says to call the nonemergency number for Northampton County EMS.

The administration line is 610-746-3194.

The Koch family is relying on each other and friends as they work around the clock to clear debris.

They're awaiting the additional help they say they will receive, thanks to flooding insurance. It's a question of how much they will get and when it will come.

"Until the 12th of never," explained Mark Koch. "It takes a long time. We will see what happens, but we'll be ok."

"Once in a while you start to cry, and then you start working, and then your friends call, 'Can we help? Can we help?''" added Nancy. "Even though I was tired, they kept me going. Friends and family are wonderful."

Northampton County officials say the county is fortunate because, right now, despite all the damage, including fences and trees that were carried in rushing waters, they report no deaths due to the flooding.

The executive tells 69 News there should be an initial damage report released sometime Tuesday afternoon.