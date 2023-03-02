EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will seek to join the debate over the Bethlehem Landfill expansion in Lower Saucon Township.
Northampton County Council voted Thursday to seek "party status" in the legal process reviewing Waste Connection Inc.'s proposed 197-acre expansion of the landfill off Applebutter Road. If the hearing officer grants party status, the county can participate in public hearings about the landfill plan.
County Executive Lamont McClure, an attorney, will be the party under the resolution approved by council. The resolution was approved by an 8-0 vote.
Voting in favor were Council President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Cusick, Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski. John Brown was absent.
Goffredo initially indicated he might vote no. He said he lives a mile from the Waste Management landfill in Plainfield Township, and that he had to be consistent in his approach to landfill issues.
He ultimately voted in favor, noting, "It's going to pass."
Cusick said Lower Saucon's council should have pressed Waste Connections for more money before voting to move the expansion forward. He compared that to "giving up your wallet before you get mugged."
"I hope Mr. McClure goes and fights like hell," Myers said.
The county has no authority over zoning issues in Lower Saucon Township, but the resolution presented by McClure noted the expansion's potential effect on environmentally sensitive areas and open space. Much of the acreage Waste Connections plans to use for the expansion is wooded.
At the start of the meeting, 11 people — Lower Saucon residents and others — asked council to seek party status. Residents have objected to the potential for more traffic, pollution and odor from trash.
The resolution to seek party status was not on council's agenda for Thursday. Council voted to amend the agenda to consider the issue.
The landfill has been around since the 1940s and was once owned by the City of Bethlehem.
Lower Saucon's Town Council approved steps toward the expansion by a 3-2 vote in December, but hearings continue. Fees from the landfill provide about a quarter of the township's operating budget, and the expansion will allow it to stay open for additional years.
The tentative date of the next landfill hearing is March 9.
Owner Waste Connections, a Texas-based company, is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WCN. The closing price Thursday was $133.69. Based on that price, the company's market value is $34.4 billion.
There are three landfills in the Lehigh Valley. In addition to Waste Management and Waste Connections, there is the Chrin landfill in Williams Township.
Also Thursday, council approved contracts for studies of employee pay and of the operations of the Gracedale nursing home.