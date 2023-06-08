Northampton County is asking contractors and subcontractors to provide qualifications so they can participate in the county's Whole Home Repair Program.

Pennsylvania has allocated federal COVID-19 relief aid to counties for Whole Home, which will provide grants of as much as $20,000 to county homeowners whose household income does not exceed 80% of the total area median income.

Contractors are asked to submit, in writing, their construction and home-rehabilitation experience, financial capability and a description of past projects to:

Marek Tomanek, Deputy Director

Department of Community and Economic Development

2801 Emerick Blvd.

Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Applications for homeowners are not available yet. Earlier, Tomanek said the application process for grants might start in the "early fall." The county has about $2.3 million for the program, with about two-thirds, or $1.5 million, allocated for grants. The other third will go toward a worker training program and administration.

The money is targeted toward repairs to owner-occupied primary residences. The repairs must address problems with habitability, safety, energy or water efficiency, and to make residences accessible for people with disabilities. Owners will receive a list of approved contractors and the country will the contractors directly.

Homeowners who wish to be notified when applications are available should send their name, address and phone number to rsanchez@norcopa.gov or call Rebecca Sanchez at 610-829-6307.