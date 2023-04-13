Northampton County wants its parks to go native again by adding plants that will improve the landscape and provide a natural way to filter water runoff.

The county is seeking a $97,000 Pennsylvania grant that will be supplemented by $13,000 in local funds and support from the Wildlands Conservancy to make the park system more attractive to wildlife. That will also make for a better experience for county residents.

"You'll see more butterflies and birds," Bryan Cope, the county's superintendent of parks, said Thursday. "We will beautify our parks and at the same time, have better water filtration."

Native plants such as spiderwort, Black-Eyed Susans and grasses will replace turf in some areas, Cope said. The parks will provide three seasons of color once the plan is implemented, he said. The vegetation will also alleviate problems with rainwater, as native plants take the place of some of the turf grass.

"Besides the aesthetic value, the plants slow down water and provide better filtration," he said. "So we will enhance the environment and control water runoff rather than just send water into pipes."

Cope presented plans to restore meadows earlier this month to County Council. Under council and during the administration of County Executive Lamont McClure, Northampton County has expanded its park system and added green acreage. McClure has said that the best way to prevent "warehouse proliferation" is to own land and keep it open.

Northampton County's restored areas will serve as "test plots" to demonstrate the value of native plants in other parks, Cope said.

Plans for Gall Farm, Wy-Hit-Turk Park, Wayne A. Grube Memorial Park and Louise W. Moore Park were submitted to Council on April 6.

The state grant is not expected to come through until later this year, but Cope said some work has been done by county staff and volunteers already at Louise W. Moore Park, which covers about 100 acres off Country Club Road in Bethlehem Township and Lower Nazareth Township.

Walkers and particularly bird watchers will benefit, Cope said. With more diverse vegetation, more species of birds will be attracted. Watching birds is already popular at county parks.

Cope said that sometimes, the bird watchers at Minsi Lake in Upper Mount Bethel Township outnumber the people fishing. Ospreys, water fowl and other species frequent the lake.

What is now Louise W. Moore Park was once known as Slate Post Farm. The land was donated to the county by Louise Moore, the widow of Dixie Cup founder Hugh Moore, namesake of Hugh Moore Park in Easton.

The project will start, at the earliest, in 2024, Cope said.