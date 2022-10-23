UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Northampton County is seeking a state grant for a pedestrian bridge that would complete a 2.5 mile circuit around Minsi Lake and be a big step toward making the lake and surrounding green space accessible to all.

The trail around the lake in Upper Mount Bethel Township is interrupted by a dam spillway. County Executive Lamont McClure is seeking a $345,000 Pennsylvania grant to put up a pedestrian bridge that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and County Council has approved the request. The money would come from a tax on gambling revenue.

McClure has promoted preserving open space and linking trails throughout the county, partly for recreation and partly to fend off what the executive calls "warehouse proliferation."

McClure has referred to Minsi Lake and the surrounding green space as a gem of the county's park system. The park in the northern tier of the county has abundant wildlife, including osprey, turtles and mammals including bears, and provides space for fishing, hiking and boating.

"I'm always impressed by the stewardship of Bryan Cope (the county's superintendent of parks) and his team to access grant opportunities," Commissioner Tara Zrinski said (members of council are known as commissioners).

"Minsi Lake corridor is such a treasure that we want everyone to enjoy," she said. "Northampton County continues to seek opportunities to make its parks and recreational areas ADA accessible so that more people can enjoy the totality of the park by completing the trail circuit."

The bridge would tie together lakeside recreation areas, picnic groves, fishing docks, boat ramps, parking lots and other facilities on opposite sides of the lake, according to the resolution passed by County Council on Thursday. Portable toilets are available in season, but not in winter.

