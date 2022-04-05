Northampton County is seeking state money to put up five "affordable" townhomes on the site of the former Glendon Hotel.
The county's General Purpose Authority met Tuesday, and heard that County Executive Lamont McClure's administration plans to seek State of Pennsylvania funding for the project.
The definition of "affordable" varies. A federal government standard says that the cost of housing should not exceed 30% of income.
The hotel on Main Street was both a landmark and an eyesore. It was built in 1740 and demolished in December 2021. The building was abandoned years ago by its owner and the Borough of Glendon, with a population of about 450, did not have the resources to take it down.
The GPA stepped in and gave Bean Inc. of Easton a $146,000 contract to knock the old building down. The State of Pennsylvania paid $130,000 of the cost of demolition. The GPA's main role is setting up tax-exempt financing for projects that serve the public, which allows borrowers to pay lower interest rates. In this case, it took on the task of removing a safety hazard. The hotel was decrepit and threatening to collapse into the street.
The hotel's prominent Sprite sign disappeared shortly before demolition. County officials speculated that it might be in somebody's garage or for sale on eBay.
The GPA is also overseeing bridge projects in the county. Northampton County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, who is on the authority's board, said, "I'm glad to see there has been some progress with the bridges."
She said the GPA will be able to return to its primary function of serving as a conduit for low-interest financing once other projects are cleared up.