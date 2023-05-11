EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County is seeking volunteers for its LOSS team: Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors.

The LOSS Team is made of up people who have been affected by suicide and are now trained to help others.

In the past four years, more than 150 people have taken their lives in the county: 40 in 2019, 33 in 2020, 39 in 2021 and 45 through October 2022, with more deaths under investigation, according to county records.

The LOSS Team works with the Northampton County Suicide Prevention Task Force, according to a statement from County Executive Lamont McClure.

The task force tries to save lives. The LOSS Team helps pick up the pieces for those left behind.

After a suicide, the LOSS Team shares information about available resources with families.

"The primary goal is to provide survivors of suicide with resources and to let them know that resources exist to help them following the suicide," a county press release says.

The county coroner or law enforcement notifies the team, which gathers to support the family. Sometimes shortly after a death, the family is not ready to meet. Then information is left with the family and the LOSS Team follows up later.

The Northampton County Suicide Prevention Task Force will hold a LOSS Team information session from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at the county Human Services Building, 2801 Emerick Blvd., Bethlehem Township.

Anyone interested in participating should contact Robin Barbosa at 610-829-4703 and at rbarbosa@norcopa.gov.