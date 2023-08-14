NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - One of Northampton County's most popular annual events attracts a lot of bad stuff.

The annual household hazardous waste drop-off will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a drop-off but not for drop-ins; all people wishing to leave materials must live in Northampton County and register in advance.

The event is not a free-for-all. Radioactive and explosive materials, among others, are not accepted. The emphasis of household hazardous waste is on "household." Nor is the event for scrap metal or electronics.

On-line registration starts on the county website at 8:00 a.m. Aug. 30. It will continue until Sept. 25 or all slots are filled, according to a press release from Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure.

The county's statement reiterates: one appointment per household on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will be confirmed by email that must be printed or displayed upon checking in, along with proof of residency that matches the address on the registration.

The drop-off will be held at Northampton Community College, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem Township.

"Those who show up without an appointment will be turned away," according to the county website, and those with appointments need to be on time, not early or late. The drop-offs will be made in 15-minute increments, and the event will be held rain or shine.

Hazardous waste includes "corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable," according to the county.

Upon arriving, drivers must remain inside their cars and toxic material must be accessible from the trunk, cargo area or truck bed. Staff at the event will remove the waste. The limit per vehicle is 30 gallons of liquid waste, and 80 pounds of solid waste.

Household waste that will be accepted: paint products, auto fluids, outdoor products (pesticides, herbicides, driveway sealers, pool chemicals and the like), and household products: lead-acid car batteries; rechargeable, lithium or "button" type household batteries; fire extinguishers, flammables, adhesives, aerosols, etc.

Here is a partial list of what will not be accepted: electronics, appliances, freon, scrap metals, explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste, fireworks, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, medical waste, sharp materials, latex paint, alkaline batteries, gas cylinders and helium tanks.

See a full list of unacceptable materials on the county's household hazardous waste page.

The collection is supported by Northampton County Recycling and Sustainability Funding, working with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Waste Management.

Hazardous waste flyer, information

Northampton County