Law enforcement in Northampton County is ramping up efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

District Attorney Terry Houck announced Wednesday that his office is now implementing a new full-time Drug Task Force to stop illegal drug trafficking and fentanyl-based overdose deaths. It will also help investigate complex drug-crime cases.

The force will be comprised of police officers from different departments across the county.

This is a step up from the part-time drug task force the county has had for 20 years.

Houck says the ultimate goal is to save lives.

