The Northampton County tax break extended to River Pointe Logistics Park is under review.
In 2018, County Council approved a break on new construction at the Upper Mount Bethel Township industrial development that included this language: "Unless otherwise repealed by the Northampton County Council, this Ordinance shall terminate on December 31, 2022."
County Commissioner John Cusick said the county ordinance, known as a LERTA, has expired. A representative of county council said the issue is under review by Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni.
LERTA stands for Long Term Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, a state program that allows for a tax break on construction. The break declines gradually over 10 years. The goal is to promote development on deteriorating properties.
River Pointe Logistics Park is developer Lou Pektor's plan for an industrial complex on hundreds of acres along the Delaware River, an area zoned for industry. The land is near Route 80, offering quick access to the New York City region. Pektor has said the land is too valuable for warehouses. He has mentioned food processors and other manufacturers as potential tenants.
County Executive Lamont McClure's administration does not support a renewal for RPL.
"The Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development has no plans at this time to recommend a renewal of the LERTA in Upper Mt. Bethel Township," according to an email statement from Tina Smith, director of the department.
A group of local opponents has attended various public meetings, objecting to River Pointe as a threat to Upper Mount Bethel's rural character. However, the township Board of Supervisors has voted in favor of the development, which meets the township's zoning code.
On April 7, 2022, Pektor's daughter Lisa Pektor discussed a potential extension of the LERTA at a council committee meeting. She also said River Pointe would create thousands of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue for Upper Mount Bethel, the county, and the Bangor Area School District.
At that meeting, Commissioner Cusick asked, "Do you expect to come back and ask for an extension of (the LERTA)?"
"An extension of the LERTA obviously is something we would be very, very grateful for," she said. Video of the meeting is available on the county website.
Cusick said in an email statement Monday that the project may not be suited for LERTA now.
"The best purpose of a LERTA in my opinion is to promote the redevelopment of blighted industrial properties," he said. "At this time I'm not sure Northampton County needs to further incentivize a site that's already in the development process."
Ed Nelson, the township manager of UMBT, said River Pointe will provide a boost to a township that needs jobs and a tax base. He has said that 87% of the land in the township pays zero or reduced taxes; much is preserved open space, farmland, or exempt for other reasons.
"This is a good thing for the township, and the school district needs it," Nelson said Monday. As of Monday, Nelson said he is awaiting the outcome of council's review.
The township and Bangor school district have also approved LERTAs for River Pointe, Nelson said, and they are not affected by the Northampton County review.
Cusick agreed on that: "At this time there would be no tax break from the county but the township's and school district's incentives will remain in place. Council would need to amend the ordinance extending the date if it wished to continue participating in the LERTA."
River Pointe did not respond directly to a request for comment.
County Council and Executive McClure have taken a stance against granting tax breaks to warehouses, but the RPL development team has said repeatedly that the goal is to bring in manufacturers, not warehouses.
Commissioner Thomas Giovanni, whose district includes the northern tier of the county, said Monday the issue has not been settled.
"That might be on the agenda at our next meeting," he said. Giovanni added that Northampton County residents see a lot of big-box buildings, but they are not all warehouses. Modern manufacturers use big-boxes, too.
"People get the wrong idea," he said, noting that many of those buildings house manufacturers but are lumped in with warehouses.
The warehouse industry draws a lot of opposition, but according to a 2019 study, the warehouse and trucking industry support about one in 10 local jobs.
County Council's next full meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the government center in Easton. Links to the agenda and a YouTube broadcast will be available on the county website.
