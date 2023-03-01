Picklers of Northampton County, rejoice! Relief is on the way.

Six more pickleball courts are being put up this year at Louise W. Moore Park. To make way for the surging sport, two tennis courts will be converted.

Tennis boomed in the 1970s, when U.S. stars such as John McEnroe, Chris Everett, Arthur Ashe and Jimmy Connors grabbed headlines.

At that time, pickleball was almost unheard of, having been invented in 1965 near Seattle. According to USA Pickleball, the early game was based on badminton but with a lower net. The new racquet sport held its first official tournament in 1976.

Now, millions of "picklers" play. Participation leans toward the 50-and-up crowd but people of all ages "pickle." The name of the game may stem from Pickles, a dog owned by an early player, but theories abound.

There have been conflicts between picklers and tennis players, but the two sides will be kept separate at the park.

Louise W. Moore Park has six tennis courts now, in three sets of two each. One pair of courts will be sacrificed to picklers, but the newer game is already being played on the courts.

The head of Northampton County's parks said tennis is not being spun to the backcourt or being slammed to no man's land.

"The tennis courts at Louise W. Moore County Park are an integral part of the park," Bryan Cope, superintendent of parks and recreation, said in an email statement. "The addition of these six new pickleball courts will provide for a use that is already being played on these courts."

Some tennis courts have extra lines for pickleball, but aficionados prefer separate courts. At the center of the net, a pickleball setup is 34 inches high, while a tennis net is 36 inches high. Those two inches make a big difference to hard-core picklers.

Four of the tennis courts will remain and be surfaced and painted. The third tennis area will be resurfaced, painted and get a 36-inch net for each of the six pickleball courts.

Keystone Sports Construction of Phoenixville, Chester County, will be paid $107,632 for the work.

The courts are expected to be ready sometime this spring or summer.

Placing the courts in a park will alleviate one issue, the sound of the perforated hollow plastic ball being hit by a paddle. When courts are placed near homes, complaints sometimes follow.

The 100-acre park is on Country Club Road and extends into Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships.