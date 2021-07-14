Northampton County Council will review Thursday a plan to give $1.15 million in grants to 85 small businesses.
The aid comes from the county's $30.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan assistance. Council and County Executive Lamont McClure's administration gave $1.84 million to small businesses earlier this month, and last year relayed $10.7 million in federal aid to 776 businesses that lost revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The goal, McClure has said, is "finishing the job." Grants kept businesses going last year, and the 2021 money will help them return to normal as the pandemic eases.
The list for tomorrow includes maximum $15,000 grants to, among others, Maxim's 22 and Mad Science of LV, both in Easton; Three Brothers Pizza, Nazareth; Kim's Black Belt Academy and Market Street Financial Advisors, Bethlehem, and Computer Networking & Repair, Bangor.
The grants, if approved, will go to different kinds of businesses throughout the county, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said today. She is part of the committee reviewing pandemic aid.
"We're working really hard to make sure that first-time folks who were not given awards last year were able to be considered this time," she said. The administration and council are working with Jessica O'Donnell of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to check the eligibility of applicants.
Information for applicants is available on the county website. Businesses must be in Northampton County and meet other eligibility requirements to be considered.
Northampton County Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in its chambers at the government center in Easton. The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast on the Internet.