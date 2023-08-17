EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will get its first look Thursday at a plan to exempt local contractors from a requirement that favors union shops.

Under new business on council's agenda is an ordinance proposed to relieve "contractors or subcontractors with their registered office in Lehigh or Northampton County" from a county rule that promotes the hiring of union companies for construction projects starting at $100,000.

So-called "responsible contractor ordinances," or RCOs, favor outfits with apprentice programs, which are often union shops.

Supporters of RCOs say they promote workforce development and a strong economy, while opponents say they represent government "overreach," limit the number of bidders and cost taxpayers money.

Fewer potential bidders equal less competition and higher cost, opponents say.

Councilmembers John Goffredo, Thomas Giovanni and John Cusick have criticized the bill and pointed out cases where few bids, sometimes only one, were made on county jobs.

Cusick, while opposing RCOs, said Wednesday that the current proposal might not work.

"I don't know if we could exempt local contractors," he said. "I would have preferred to see the cap raised or see it repealed."

Raising the cap on jobs subject to the RCO to $400,000 or $500,000 would open up work to more bidders regardless of whether they have apprenticeship programs, he said. Trying to exempt only local contractors from the requirement might not work legally, Cusick said.

The RCO cap started at $250,000 and in 2022 was lowered to $100,000. Cusick voted to lower the threshold.

Goffredo, who works in construction, has complained about the lack of bids.

Giovanni's re-election announcement in December included this statement: "As you have seen in the past, few contractors are bidding (on county jobs), and I don't believe our Northampton County taxpayers are getting the best competitive pricing on those projects."

No final vote on the RCO exemptions will be held Thursday. A binding vote, if one is to be held, could not happen until at least the next council meeting.

Northampton County Council will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. The meeting will also be shown on the county's YouTube channel. Agendas are subject to change.