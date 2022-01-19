EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on extra pandemic pay for some shifts at Gracedale, the county nursing home.
Extra pay would be available on certain shifts, to be determined by the Upper Nazareth Township facility's administration. Director of Human Services Susan Wandalowski said at a council committee meeting Wednesday that hazard pay would be available from Feb. 1 to April 30.
The county has paid $3.2 million in hazard pay since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, Wandalowski said. That money came from federal pandemic aid.
Wandalowski said the recent surge of cases of the omicron variant and a persistent staff shortage prompted the decision to restore extra compensation.
"Why can we not provide a similar opportunity for our corrections officials?" Commissioner John Cusick asked.
County Executive Lamont McClure said the prison staff was given the chance to get as much as $1,000 extra if they were to get COVID-19 vaccinations. He said there are 84 COVID cases in the prison now.
"In my view, it's because we have only half of our COs (corrections officers) vaccinated," McClure said.
Council also took a first look at another round of pandemic-relief payments to small businesses. Businesses that operate in the county and meet certain requirements are eligible for grants of as much as $15,000. McClure and council allocated $15 million of last year's $30.3 million in federal aid to small businesses.
In this round, $863,076 is allocated to 67 businesses, for an average grant of $12,881. The list of grant recipients was not posted with Thursday's meeting agenda as of Wednesday evening.
"How much longer are we going to keep this open?" Commissioner Kerry Myers asked. Cusick has raised that issue earlier, saying the county could use the money for other needs. Some businesses are getting their second grants.
"I think this program needs to start wrapping up," Cusick said. "I don't want to give eternal life to this thing."
County Finance Director Steve Barron said about $3 million is left. That is enough to provide the maximum $15,000 grant to 200 businesses.
"There's still an incredible need for support," McClure said. "At small businesses throughout the county, people just aren't walking into them as they once did."
Council does not make final votes at committee meetings. The full council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m.