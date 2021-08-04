Northampton County Council will review Thursday a third round of small-business grants from the county's $30.6 million in 2021 pandemic federal aid.
The county has given away $3 million of its COVID-19 relief funding so far, and if county council approves the latest round, about $4.1 million will have gone to help small businesses get through the pandemic this year.
The goal is to "finish the job," according to County Executive Lamont McClure. If his administration and council give $15 million of this year's federal aid to small businesses, as planned, the total amount given away in 2020 and this year will be about $26 million.
Businesses up for $15,000 maximum grants each on Thursday include Shulman Law, Northampton; Lehigh Valley Produce, Hellertown; Nicholas Kalogeras, accounting, Meritt Insurance, and Vic's Bagels, all of Bethlehem; Valley View Diner, Nazareth; Riverview Dairy Farms, Walnutport, and Mister Lee's Noodles in the Easton Public Market.
The average grant being considered Thursday night is $13,294. This year's source of federal aid is the American Rescue Plan. In 2020, the county used CARES Act funds to help small businesses, non-profit groups and local governments.
A committee set up by McClure, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, selected the businesses for this round. Information on the grants is available at on the county website. Applications must be made by the end of August, and must meet several requirements.
County Council, which has the final vote on the grants, will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. Agenda items are subject to change.
The meeting will also be broadcast online.
