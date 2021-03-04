EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will distribute $3.47 million of state funds to hospitality businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, or CHIRP, will be available to restaurants, bars and hotels that meet state guidelines. The grants will be issued in amounts up to $10,000.
County council approved the program at its Thursday night meeting. County government will not keep any of the money.
The Bethlehem-based Rising Tide Community Loan Fund, a nonprofit which promotes small and startup businesses, will administer applications for the program, which will be available on its website starting March 15.
From the grant money, the county will pay a fee to Rising Tide, a subsidiary of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, for its services based on how many applications are approved.
The vote to accept state money to relay to businesses was unanimous, but the issue brought up partisan division over who is to blame for the pandemic.
"I think it's worth noting here that this virus is not what killed the economy and this industry," said John Cusick, a Republican councilmember, referring to Gov. Tom Wolf. "It was government and the restrictions."
Democrats William McGee and Kevin Lott disagreed. Lott said that in general, the U.S. response was poor compared to the rest of the world.
Councilmember Kerry Myers suggested that council let the issue go, "pick up the pieces" and move forward. Ron Heckman, councilmember, said the county response to the pandemic has been successful.
Other business
County Executive Lamont McClure told council that his administration is working on getting the state to open a mass vaccination clinic that could accommodate thousands of people per day.
He also said that Gracedale staff vaccination rates exceed the national average for long-term care facilities and that volunteers who have been vaccinated will be allowed back into the nursing home next month.
In other news, council voted 9-0 to approve a resolution proposed by Councilmember Tara Zrinski to ask the state to hold a public hearing on Hercules Cement Company's plan to deepen its Stockertown quarry.
Making the quarry deeper could change the hydrology, or water flow, of the area, said Nate Pritchard, watershed specialist with the Northampton County Conservation District. Environmentalists have linked the quarry to sinkholes and mass fish kills when the Bushkill Creek has run dry.
In addition, McGee reported on the warehouse proliferation that was discussed at the last Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meeting.
He said there is a misunderstanding of the LVPC's role. The commission has a professional staff that reviews plans and makes recommendations, but final decisions are left up to municipal governments.
"We're getting warehoused out here, as everyone knows," McGee said, conceding, "I don't know what we can do about it."
Finally, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said during the virtual meeting that she is considering returning to in-person council meetings in April.
County council's next meeting will be March 18.