EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved another $867,895 in grants Thursday to small businesses that have demonstrated revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from the county's share of federal American Rescue Plan money, and will be distributed to 65 businesses for an average grant of $13,352.
County Executive Lamont McClure and council aim to distribute a total of $25 million from the CARES Act, passed under former President Donald Trump, and the ARP, signed by President Joseph Biden. The grant program started in 2020.
Among businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 are: Weaver Chiropractic Center, Bangor; Electric Cheetah Tattoos, Ripper's Pub and Flying Egg, all of Bethlehem; Bagelsmith and New York Bagels and Deli, both of Easton; Saucon Valley Massage Therapy and Superior Auto Services, both of Hellertown; Chicken Corner, Nazareth; and The Quality Optician, Northampton.
County budget
McClure reiterated at council's meeting that passing his proposed 8.5% property tax cut will help residents deal with inflation, in a small way. He said the county cannot do much about rising prices, but cutting taxes is "a small arrow in our quiver." For a home assessed at $75,000, the county tax would drop from $885 to $810.
Council will vote on the $528 million 2022 budget next month.
LVIA comeback
Also during Thursday's meeting, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Executive Thomas Stoudt told council the Lehigh Valley International Airport is making a strong comeback from COVID-related restrictions.
LVIA's available passenger seats are bouncing back faster than comparable airports. During the pandemic, the airport saw record cargo volumes. Cargo volume in 2021 may exceed last year's, Stoudt added.
Election talk
One resident, Benjamin Jacques of Nazareth, addressed council during public comment. He started by reading "'We the People' and the rest of the preamble to the United States Constitution. "We the People" was the motto of Steve Lynch, the Republican who lost to McClure in the election earlier this month.
Jacques said the McClure administration has not been transparent and said "the election process might have been stolen." Several Lynch supporters attended the meeting at the government center in Easton.
Gracedale Nursing Home
Earlier Thursday, Ron Heckman led a Human Services Committee meeting that focused on operations at Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township.
Heckman said during the recent election campaign, comments were made about Gracedale that are not necessarily accurate, and he reminded the committee that the county home is the largest nursing facility under one roof in the state.
"We are taking care of a large and vulnerable population," he said. Administrators have conceded that the home is short-staffed.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said she wanted to see monthly reports on Gracedale's finances so council can help guide the home's operations.
She said some numbers appear to be part of a "shell game."
"I want to help you," she told Gracedale administrators. "I just need facts and data."
McClure said the administration will try to provide more information, as long as that process does not become too time-consuming for the staff.
Councilman John Cusick said pandemic aid has helped Gracedale, but it also poses a challenge.
"If the federal government continues to print money, we're in great shape," he said. "If not, where are we?"
Council's next full meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 2.