EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County is getting more than $2 million in a Pennsylvania settlement with opioid makers.

District Attorney Terry Houck was one of several district attorneys to join the 2017 state lawsuit against 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, the county said in a news release Tuesday.

The suit claimed the companies were marketing and selling addictive drugs to treat pain.

Northampton County's $2.1 million will be available starting in September, and will be used to support programming in the county's Drug and Alcohol division, which includes several recovery programs and centers.