EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County will distribute another round of grants to small businesses that are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Thursday's council meeting, County Executive Lamont McClure said that $1.3 million will go to qualifying businesses. Requirements and an application will be posted at northamptoncounty.org on Friday.
McClure said that county council has already approved $8.5 million in grants, in amounts up to $15,000 each, to 672 businesses. The money comes from the county's $27.6 million in federal CARES Act funding.
McClure's administration and county council worked with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to promote the program. Businesses do not have to be chamber members to qualify.
Small businesses face some "very bleak" months ahead as the coronavirus spreads and before a vaccine is widely available, McClure said.
Earlier recipients of the grants have included bars and restaurants, salons, medical practices, a bowling alley, and dance studios. Money also has been given to nonprofit organizations and municipal governments.
The county will use the last $1.9 million of federal pandemic aid for equipment and supplies to keep county facilities safe and clean, and for videoconferencing equipment. It will also purchase robots that use ultraviolet light to clean surfaces.
Council was able to meet in person at the government center Thursday, but Council President Ronald Heckman said the nine-member group may switch to virtual meetings, depending on the spread of the coronavirus. Most local governments are meeting online.
In other business, council approved an application for a state grant of $120,772 to buy X-ray equipment for the new forensics center in Upper Nazareth Township.
"Radiology plays a key role in what we do," said Zachary Lysek, county coroner. Radiology can reveal bullet paths and metal fragments from knives in murder victims, and help identify bodies, he explained.
The county currently uses hospital facilities for these services, which Lysek said can be awkward when bodies are brought in among patients who are there to receive care.
Heckman set a Dec. 3 date for council to review and probably vote on McClure's 2021 budget. The spending plan does not raise taxes, leaving the millage for county tax at 11.8, equivalent to $1.18 on every $100 of assessed valuation.
Councilman John Cusick asked for details on a $3 million expense for prison renovation, half paid by the county and half by the state.
"I'm being asked to put $1.5 million into the budget for a 'back of the napkin' estimate," he said. The administration said details will be reviewed at a council committee meeting.