Northampton County will give away Narcan, a nasal spray that can save people from opioid overdoses, on Aug. 31 in Bethlehem Township.

The giveaway will be held from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the county's Human Services Building at 2801 Emerick Blvd. The county office is on the stretch of the boulevard between William Penn Highway and Freemansburg Avenue.

That day is also International Overdose Awareness Day.

"Counties are on the frontline of the opioid epidemic," Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure said in a statement. The county is trying to get resources to all those affected.

Fake Is Real is the county's campaign to warn people, particularly adults from 18 to 35, about buying counterfeit pills that appear to be prescription drugs but may contain fentanyl. That potent synthetic opioid can be used to treat pain but even small amounts can cause a fatal overdose. It is sometimes sold alone or mixed with other substances.

Fake is Real is funded by financial damages assessed on opioid makers after litigation. The Narcan sprays are provided by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

When Fake is Real was introduced in January, the county said four of ten pills bought "on the street" contain potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

Susan Wandalowski, director of human services for Northampton County, said then two milligrams of fentanyl, just enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, can be fatal.

The Aug. 31 event is free and open to the public.