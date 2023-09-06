Northampton County Council will discuss Thursday the potential revision of an ordinance that favors contractors who have apprentice programs.
The so-called "Responsible Contractor Ordinance" allows only firms with apprentice programs to bid on county government jobs of $100,000 or more.
Supporters says RCOs promote quality construction and development of the workforce. Critics say such rules sway work toward union shops and hurt taxpayers by reducing the pool of potential bidders.
County Commissioner John Goffredo (council members are known as commissioners) has proposed excluding contractors based in Lehigh and Northampton counties from the ordinance. That proposal may be voted on Thursday.
Goffredo is in the construction business, and said it is insulting to suggest that only union shops do quality work.
"We obviously narrow the field (of bidders) when we say you have to have an apprenticeship program, which is a hallmark of union contractors," he said at a council meeting in August. He pointed to some jobs that received just one bid as evidence that the RCO is hurting taxpayers.
"If you have one bid you have no idea if that bid is in the realm of what it should be," Goffredo said. He also said the RCO discriminates against local, tax-paying firms.
County Council passed the first RCO in 2018, requiring all county construction jobs of $250,000 or more to go to firms with apprentices. In 2020, that threshold was dropped to $100,000, securing more works for contractors qualified under the rule.
County Executive Lamont G. McClure supports keeping the RCO as is, without exclusions for locals. He said the county's forensic center was built on time and under budget with the RCO, and that the county has hired non-union contractors that have apprentice programs.
McClure said in August that he would present evidence that under the RCO, the county has seen an increase in the number of jobs drawing multiple bids, and that the best predictor of the number of bids is the size of the deal: "The greater the value of the contract, the more bids you'll get."
Commissioner John Cusick voted against lowering the RCO threshold to $100,000 in 2020. He has also pointed out a lack of bids at the August meeting.
"I saw we couldn't get bids to build an outhouse," he said, an apparent reference to work at a county park.
In government-ese, the ordinance reads "Any contractors or subcontractors with their registered office in Lehigh or Northampton County shall not be subject to the requirements" of the RCO.
County Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the government center in Easton. The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast over the county YouTube channel.
The meeting agenda and a link to the broadcast are available on the county website. Agendas are subject to change.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
