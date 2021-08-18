Northampton County Council meeting

A large crowd of attendees gathered for the Northampton County Council meeting on July 15, 2021, during which residents of the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth spoke about issues in the subsidized housing building.

Northampton County Council's human services committee will meet Thursday to discuss conditions at the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth.

Elderly residents attended a council meeting last month on the advice of Councilwoman Tara Zrinski to complain about how the subsidized housing project is run. The Border House is in Nazareth, but is under the control of the Lehigh County Housing Authority.

Northampton County ceded control years ago to the Lehigh County authority in a bid to promote "regionalism," then a buzzword in local government for efficiency. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said at the July meeting that he opposed that move at the time, when he was a councilman. He said the county should re-establish its housing authority.

"It's time to take our housing authority back, folks," McClure said in July.

Committee Chairman Ronald Heckman said the operation will be examined, but not prejudged. At a county council meeting two weeks ago, Heckman said he was not sure if the Lehigh County authority was going to show up at the meeting.

A call to the LCHA earlier this week inquiring about the Thursday meeting was not returned.

Heckman and Councilwoman Margaret Ferraro said in July that the Border House was once known as one of the best senior residences in the area. Zrinski displayed pictures that she said show problems with maintenance.

The committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. in council chambers in the county government center in Easton. The meeting will also be streamed from the county website.

 
 
 

