Northampton County will hold what it calls a "community empowerment event" on Saturday, Sept. 30, to promote access to resources for mental health, and recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.

The county's Drug & Alcohol department and County Executive Lamont G. McClure's Suicide Prevention Task Force will be at Easton Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The free event is open to all Northampton County residents. It will be held rain or shine, with activities for people of all ages.

There will be speakers at the event, and opportunities to learn more about recovery and mental-health resources.

NARCAN, a nasal spray that can save people who have overdosed on opioids, will be distributed free.

The event will have a lighter side, with prizes and Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs mascots Ferrous and FeFe present. There will also be food trucks, free chair-massages, yoga sessions, henna tattoos and face painting.