Northampton County will play host in October to a small but growing segment of the population: people in their 100th year and older.

That is an elite group and most of the members are women.

Centenarians, as people 100 and up are known, and people reaching that milestone this year are invited to attend a free luncheon Oct. 5. Each may bring one guest. Registration is due by July 14.

In 2020, there were 80,139 people 100 years old or older in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau. That was up 50% from the 2020 Census, when there were 53,364 centenarians.

Women have the edge when it comes to longevity, the Census Bureau said.

"As in all older-age groups females outnumbered males in the centenarian population," a bureau report said. "In 2020, there were 63,162 females (78.8 percent) and 16,977 males (21.2 percent) who were 100 years and over."

The annual event is a county tradition, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in a press release. The county's Area Agency on Aging organizes the luncheon.

The event will be held in Bethlehem Township. For information, contact Melissa Titus at (610) 829-4509 or mtitus@norcopa.gov.

********************

Census report