EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council has approved a 25% temporary pay increase for corrections officers, if the prison guards meet a COVID-19 vaccination target.
If 75% of the COs are vaccinated, those who can verify they got the shots will receive the bonus pay for about three months. They also must work an extra shift during a two-week pay period to receive the additional 25%.
"It's better to get paid than mandated," County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday during County Council's meeting. He said he negotiated the vaccination target and extra pay with the corrections union.
Without the agreement, he might have issued an executive order requiring vaccination. He linked COVID-19 outbreaks among COs and prison inmates to lack of vaccination. At last count, a little more than 50% of the COs had received the shots.
County Council approved the bonus pay. The corrections officers have complained that staff at the county's Gracedale Nursing Home received vaccination bonuses that were not available to them.
Council also heard from seven owners of small businesses. They attended the meeting at the government center in Easton to support continued COVID-19 relief grants.
McClure's administration and county council have given away about $22 million in grants of as much as $15,000 each to more than 1,500 small businesses.
Some commissioners, including John Cusick and Ron Heckman, have inquired about how long the grants would continue and how they are directed. The money has come from federal pandemic-relief payments to the county.
"Your grant provided a much-needed backstop," Ken Rampolla of Lost Tavern Brewing said.
Fiorella Mirabito, mayor of Bath, said small businesses are still in need.
"We should not give up on them yet," McClure said of the grants.
Heckman pointed out that council has questioned certain aspects of the program, but the issue was not on its agenda Thursday and there is no pending vote on changing or ending the program.
Cusick has said before that what began as an emergency program to get money out on Main Street after Pennsylvania imposed shutdowns appears to be taking on "eternal life."
Heckman, a long-time councilman and former department head, noted that Thursday was his 49th wedding anniversary, and that once again, government was keeping him from celebrating with his wife Margaret. His fellow commissioners and the audience applauded his marital milestone.
Earlier Thursday, council's Economic Development Committee heard a 45-minute presentation about preserving Northampton County's history. That touched on familiar themes of land preservation and planning but was not specific about sources of money to get the work done.