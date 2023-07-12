Northampton County will accept applications for grants for municipal and volunteer police, fire and EMS organizations, starting July 24.

Applications for 2023 Public Safety Grants will be accepted from July 24 through Sept. 1. Eligible organizations may apply for as much as $20,000.

"While not a core county responsibility, we feel a moral obligation to provide support to fire departments and EMS services across the length and breadth of the county when our budget so permits," Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in a statement.

The county has also directed federal COVID-19 relief aid to first responders. Across the region, emergency response organizations have had trouble hiring staff and recruiting volunteers.

The county will announce grant recipients in December.

The county's Department of Community & Economic Development will handle the applications.

Organizations can apply online.

Any questions about the grant program may be directed to Sarah Ortiz at 610-829-6308 or sortiz@norcopa.gov.