Each week more Pennsylvanians secure immunity from COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout continues.
The state is still in the first phase of its vaccination plan, which includes high risk and elderly populations.
"We are really moving in to a phase now where vaccination is going to save lives and livelihoods, but there are many challenges," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
Those challenges include high demand and limited supply, and for some, inability to get to a vaccination site.
"We know transportation has been a barrier in the commonwealth," said Director of Northampton County Human Services Susan Wandalowski.
Particularly for elderly citizens. But Northampton County has a plan to address that issue. It has partnered with LANta to provide county seniors with free transportation to vaccination appointments.
And that goes for both vaccination appointments.
"It's up and running, it's in place, people can start calling now," said Owen O'Nei with LANta.
Seniors must be registered with LANTA's Share Ride for Seniors Program. To do that, call LANTA Customer Service at 1-888-253-8333.
You can register Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is not currently available online.
Nearly 9,000 seniors are already registered.