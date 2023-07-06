EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County voters will have the chance on Nov. 7 to decide if the county executive, controller and councilmembers should be subject to term limits.
County Council overrode three vetoes by County Executive Lamont McClure on Thursday night, placing referendum questions on the fall ballot. Voter approval is required to amend the home rule charter, the county's constitution.
McClure vetoed the three measures June 23, saying they contained inconsistent language that could be confusing and lead to litigation. The nine-member council can pass ordinances with five votes but needs six to override an executive veto. McClure's veto message did not address the merits of term limits, just the language of the ordinances.
If approved in November, the referendum questions would limit the executive and controller (the county's fiscal watchdog) to two consecutive terms, and members of County Council would be limited to three. Council is already restricted to three terms by ordinance, but not by the charter.
Commissioner Kevin Lott (councilmembers are known as commissioners) said that in his nearly four years on council, no constituent has asked for him to push for term limits. He said voters should have the final say in how long any officeholder sticks around.
Tara Zrinski, who was also opposed, said this fall is an "off-year" election that will probably have low turnout.
Referendum supporter John Goffredo said council was following the democratic process by posing the issue as a referendum, while Lori Vargo Heffner said, "That's all this is, giving it to the people to vote on."
Council Vice President Ron Heckman voted to sustain McClure's vetoes, saying local government does not need term limits.
The votes on limiting terms of council and the executive were both 6-3: Council President Kerry Myers, John Cusick, John Brown, Thomas Giovanni, Vargo Heffner and Goffredo voted to override McClure's veto, with Zrinski, Lott and Heckman opposed.
On the controller vote, Zrinski abstained. She is the Democrat candidate for controller in the fall election, and Cusick is running on the Republican side.
Council will also consider a referendum on limiting the district attorney to two consecutive terms. That will be discussed and perhaps voted on June 20.
Also June 20, council may vote on Executive McClure's proposed gift ban. McClure proposed that in April. It would ban any county official or employee from accepting anything of value as part of their job, beyond whatever the county pays them.
President Myers started the meeting with a moment of silence in memory of County Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, who died June 30 at age 74.
Friends of Szulborski remember him as a man devoted to his community and church, and a man with a sense of humor.
"We've enjoyed this land for five decades," Ned Heindel said in 2020 when proposing the donation of open space.
McClure recommended that anyone interested in the history of the region read Ned Heindel's book, "Hexenkopf: History, Healing & Hexerei." Hexerei is a Pennsylvania German term for witchcraft.