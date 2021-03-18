EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will receive $60.7 million from the federal government from the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus money, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday.
"This provides us with a remarkable opportunity to continue the fight to crush the pandemic," McClure said at county council's virtual meeting. "We will be able to set many more millions of dollar aside, council, for small businesses in the County of Northampton."
The American Rescue Plan funds will come in two payments: $30.35 million later this spring, and another $30.35 million next year. McClure has plans to help small businesses, nonprofit groups, emergency-service providers and local governments.
The City of Easton still needs help, he said, even though President Joseph Biden's program directs money to municipalities. Easton was shortchanged by a funding formula based on population, McClure explained. He did not say how much money Easton expects to receive, but he noted Bethlehem will receive $33 million.
"Easton's population may not be that of a city anymore, but it has the legacy costs and burdens of a city, and it is our county seat," McClure added.
Northampton County received $27.6 million in federal CARES Act funds last year for pandemic relief and distributed about $10.7 million total to 776 small businesses.
Other recipients included Musikfest, the State Theatre and municipalities. In addition, Lehigh University, Lafayette College, Moravian College and Northampton Community College each received $200,000. Lehigh has an endowment and assets of about $1.7 billion, while Lafayette's endowment is more than $750 million.
McClure said that once the federal money arrives, discussions with council about distributing it will begin.
County COVID-19 update
McClure also told council that the county's COVID-19 testing site in Bethlehem Township shows a 21.9% positivity rate for the coronavirus.
"We are still in the middle of a pandemic," he said, noting that the administration is still working on opening a mass vaccination site at the Route 33 park-and-ride lot in Bethlehem Township.
Continuing his COVID-19 report, McClure said there are now zero infections among patients at the county's Gracedale nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. McClure also addressed the 250 vacation positions, full- and part-time, at Gracedale. He said many positions have been carried on the home's books for years but can be eliminated, leaving 124 open spots.
Election rules
Council approved a symbolic resolution for Pennsylvania to adopt election rules including same-day voter registration and a ban on firearms from polling places, and to continue allowing ballots to be left in drop boxes.
The final vote to adopt the election rules was 6-3: Vargo Heffner, Ron Heckman, Kevin Lott, William McGee, Myers and Tara Zrinski were in favor. Ferraro, John Cusick and Giovanni — the three Republican councilmembers — voted no.
In-person council meetings
President Lori Vargo Heffner said county council will return to in-person meetings starting April 1. "I think we will be able to be safe," she said, as most of members have been vaccinated. Council will meet in its chambers at the government center in Easton.
County residents who wish to ask questions but not attend will be able to call in, she said. Councilman Thomas Giovanni, who works in information technology, said using Zoom and having councilmembers in chambers would create too much audio feedback.
County council's next full meeting will be April 1. Information will be posted in advance on the Northampton County website.