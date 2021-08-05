Starting Friday, Northampton County will once again require people to wear masks when they enter county buildings.
County Executive Lamont McClure said the county is bringing back the mask requirement due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, according to a news release from the county.
Anyone entering a county building must also submit to a temperature check at the door.
“It is unfortunate that the County must re-impose its face mask policy but, with the number of cases rising and the increase in hospitalizations, it is necessary to protect public health,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. The sooner we reach herd immunity, the sooner we can break the back of this pandemic.”
Northampton County Prison and Gracedale Nursing Home have maintained face mask policies since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. NCP continues to be closed to volunteers and visitors.
Gracedale Nursing Home allows for visits from family members and compassionate visits if they are scheduled in advance, the county said. All volunteers are required to be vaccinated.
The drive-through center at 3100 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem Township offers both testing for COVID-19 and vaccinations. It is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and are only available for Northampton County residents ages twelve and older. Patients can choose from all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna require two shots administered three weeks apart, and Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.
People can schedule an appointment for a vaccine at the COVID-19 testing site at the LVHN website or on the MyLVHN patient portal.
People can also call 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
A physician’s order is not required for a COVID-19 test. The drive-through site is open to everyone, but only residents of Northampton County will have the cost of testing covered by the county if they do not have health coverage. All testing will be through HNL Lab Medicine unless insurance requires an alternate laboratory. The county said participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site.