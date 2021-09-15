Northampton County Council will review $1.87 million in grants for small businesses Thursday, as the county continues to distribute federal American Rescue Plan funds.
A committee of council members and County Executive Lamont McClure's administration, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, chose 137 recipients for this round, for an average grant of $13,635.
McClure has proposed giving $15 million of the county's $30.6 million in federal COVID-19 assistance to small businesses. Council has final approval on the funding decisions. The county distributed $10.6 million in federal aid to businesses last year, so the potential total over two years would be almost $27 million.
Among the businesses proposed for the maximum $15,000 grant are: Effort Foundry, Bath; Rehrig's Repair, Walnutport; George Heitczman law office, Scott Bowser accounting, Abundant Graces books and gifts, Donegal Square and Joe's Tavern, all of Bethlehem; Franklin Hill Vineyards, Bangor; Nazareth Dental Associates, and the Friendly Food Mart III convenience store and Carmelcorn Shop, both in Easton.
Council will also review private pay rates for the Gracedale nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. If approved, the rate for a semi-private room will go to $360 per day, and a private room will cost $370.
The administration has also proposed the purchase of 112 acres in East Allen Township, a tract on Route 329 known as the Spengler Farm, for $2.69 million. If the deal proceeds, the land would be kept as open space.
Businesses receiving less than the maximum include Garza Salon, Bethlehem, $5,000; George's Barber Shop, Hellertown, $5,000; Easton Taekwondo, $10,000, and Pampered Pooch, a dog-grooming salon in Nazareth, $1,354.
The council agenda and lists of recipients is subject to change before the meeting, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in council chambers in the government center in Easton.
Northampton County to review $1.87M in small-business grants
Northampton County Council will review $1.87 million in grants for small businesses Thursday, as the county continues to distribute federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Northampton County to review $1.87M in small-business grants
- Developer who wants to build warehouses at Dutch Springs site rejects offer of swap, Northampton County executive says
- Sports & Social to open in downtown Allentown, replacing the Hamilton
- Police: Man kidnapped infant, led police on high-speed pursuit
- Hanover Twp. supervisors to vote on new Wawa on Route 512
- Jury deliberations begin in Lehigh University graduate Robert Durst's murder trial
- Lower Macungie reviews proposals for Macungie Road, former Weis property
- Nazareth school board schedules special meeting to continue public dialogue
- Local businesses prepare, wait to hear more details about COVID-19 vaccine mandates
- Hurricane season adds to challenges for car dealerships, customers
Berks Area News
- With 2 warehouses in Berks, Amazon looking to fill jobs
- Reading Education Foundation to launch at ballpark party
- RPD: Reading woman shot multiple times outside home
- Family-run farm in Brecknock offers walks with sheep
- Investigators trying to ID mystery drug in Berks OD cases
- Person reportedly hit by gunfire in southeast Reading
- Social media 'challenges' wreak havoc on BASD schools
- 5 in custody as investigation of ODs in Berks continues
- United Way volunteers take on projects around Berks
- Deal reached to preserve family cemetery in Maxatawny
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Bentley Systems anuncia la adquisición de Minalytix por parte de Seequent
- Stocks post broad gains, led by energy companies and tech
- House panel rejects drug pricing plan in setback to Biden
- After humble beginnings, Oregon's Dutch Bros launches IPO
- As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow
- With 2 warehouses in Berks, Amazon looking to fill jobs
- Chegg Appoints Marcela Martin to Board of Directors
- STORE Capital Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer
- FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
- Ampcontrol and Tritium Shortlisted in Global "Charge On Innovation Challenge" to Decarbonise Mining Operations
Entertainment News
- Doctor Who: Galaxy 4 set for release in November
- (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: HURRICANES DRIVE UP CAR PRICES AGAIN
- (NO MUSIC) CONSUMER WATCH: HURRICANES DRIVE UP CAR PRICES AGAIN
- Iggy Azalea discusses 'ugly' Met Gala outfits
- Wendy Williams tests positive for 'breakthrough case' of COVID-19
- Halle Berry says her struggles are overlooked
- Paris Hilton hails 'sweet soul' Britney Spears
- 3 Big Changes to Look Out For in ‘Survivor’ Season 41
- Boom! Adam Cole Talks Making the Jump to All Elite Wrestling
- ‘The Young & the Restless’ Is Bringing Back Original Cast Member Janice Lynde