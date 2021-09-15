coronavirus money graphic generic

Northampton County Council will review $1.87 million in grants for small businesses Thursday, as the county continues to distribute federal American Rescue Plan funds.

A committee of council members and County Executive Lamont McClure's administration, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, chose 137 recipients for this round, for an average grant of $13,635.

McClure has proposed giving $15 million of the county's $30.6 million in federal COVID-19 assistance to small businesses. Council has final approval on the funding decisions. The county distributed $10.6 million in federal aid to businesses last year, so the potential total over two years would be almost $27 million.

Among the businesses proposed for the maximum $15,000 grant are: Effort Foundry, Bath; Rehrig's Repair, Walnutport; George Heitczman law office, Scott Bowser accounting, Abundant Graces books and gifts, Donegal Square and Joe's Tavern, all of Bethlehem; Franklin Hill Vineyards, Bangor; Nazareth Dental Associates, and the Friendly Food Mart III convenience store and Carmelcorn Shop, both in Easton.

Council will also review private pay rates for the Gracedale nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. If approved, the rate for a semi-private room will go to $360 per day, and a private room will cost $370.

The administration has also proposed the purchase of 112 acres in East Allen Township, a tract on Route 329 known as the Spengler Farm, for $2.69 million. If the deal proceeds, the land would be kept as open space.

Businesses receiving less than the maximum include Garza Salon, Bethlehem, $5,000; George's Barber Shop, Hellertown, $5,000; Easton Taekwondo, $10,000, and Pampered Pooch, a dog-grooming salon in Nazareth, $1,354.

The council agenda and lists of recipients is subject to change before the meeting, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in council chambers in the government center in Easton.

 
