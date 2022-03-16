EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will vote on $1.13 million total in grants to 95 small businesses Thursday, as the federal aid allocated to the private sector is close to being used up.
County Executive Lamont McClure, with council's approval, has provided nearly $25 million in federal pandemic aid to private businesses over two years.
The money first came from the CARES Act, approved under former president Donald Trump, and the latest rounds of aid have come from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.
County Commissioner John Cusick has questioned whether the program that was designed to get money "on the street" fast to help businesses suffering from state-imposed shutdowns would ever end, while Commissioner Ron Heckman has said the aid relayed by the county should help employees.
The grants, proposed by a committee including the administration and council, have routinely been approved for two years.
The list of businesses on the latest list was not available Wednesday. The maximum grant is $15,000. County Council's finance committee reviewed the list Wednesday and sent it to the full council for a vote Thursday.
After Thursday's vote, only $344,000 will be left from the $25 million allocated, according to Tina Smith, director of the county Department of Community and Economic Development. Applications for the last of the money must be in by March 31 for council review in April.
Some owners of small businesses have shown up at recent council meetings asking that the program continue. A restaurant owner talked about inflation, which was never a target of the plan, while one person discussed how she nearly had to take a job at a warehouse before receiving a grant.
Northampton County is due to receive another $30 million in American Rescue Plan money soon. McClure will present a plan for using that to council, which has the final say on spending matters.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said it may be difficult to allocate more public money to private businesses, when the county has problems hiring at Gracedale Nursing Home and in many other departments.
"I can't speak to council's decision, but they would be very hard-pressed to say 'yes' to something like that when we're seeing so much need in the county's operations," she said. "The administration will propose, what it does."
Gracedale is short of staff and is not meeting Pennsylvania standards for hours of nursing care per patient. Meanwhile, the state is considering increasing that standard by 50%.