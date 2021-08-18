coronavirus money graphic generic

Northampton County Council will review $624,384 in grants Thursday to small businesses that lost revenue because of COVID-19.

If council approves, an average grant of about $13,000 will be given to 48 county businesses. A committee, including members of County Executive Lamont McClure's administration and council and assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, reviews applicants. The money comes from the county's $30.6 million in 2021 federal American Rescue Plan aid.

Among those in line to receive the maximum $15,000 grant in this round are Billy's Downtown Diner, Bethlehem; Steigler, Wells, Brunswick and Roth, Bethlehem; High Enz Salon, Easton; The Spot Drive In, Nazareth, and Turczyn Amusements, North Catasauqua.

To receive a grant, county businesses must meet certain requirements, among them having fewer than 100 employees and suffering revenue losses from the pandemic.

The list comes from council's agenda posted Wednesday. Agendas can be changed before the meeting is held.

County council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers at the government center in Easton. The meeting will also be broadcast on the Internet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

