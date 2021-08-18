Northampton County Council will review $624,384 in grants Thursday to small businesses that lost revenue because of COVID-19.
If council approves, an average grant of about $13,000 will be given to 48 county businesses. A committee, including members of County Executive Lamont McClure's administration and council and assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, reviews applicants. The money comes from the county's $30.6 million in 2021 federal American Rescue Plan aid.
Among those in line to receive the maximum $15,000 grant in this round are Billy's Downtown Diner, Bethlehem; Steigler, Wells, Brunswick and Roth, Bethlehem; High Enz Salon, Easton; The Spot Drive In, Nazareth, and Turczyn Amusements, North Catasauqua.
To receive a grant, county businesses must meet certain requirements, among them having fewer than 100 employees and suffering revenue losses from the pandemic.
The list comes from council's agenda posted Wednesday. Agendas can be changed before the meeting is held.
County council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers at the government center in Easton. The meeting will also be broadcast on the Internet.
Northampton County to review another $624,000 in pandemic aid
Northampton County Council will review $624,384 in grants Thursday to small businesses that lost revenue because of COVID-19.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Northampton County to review another $624,000 in pandemic aid
- Northampton County to hold hearing Thursday on Border House
- Police: Easton man threw glass table down the stairs at officers at his home
- Bethlehem man charged with possession of child pornography
- Northampton County district judge remembered for fairness, compassion while helping child sex abuse survivors
- Tornado watch issued for Lehigh Valley, Berks, Poconos
- BASD to require universal masking for all students, staff
- Kohlberg & Co. acquires Northampton County-based Myers EPS
- Glendon Hotel demolition vote to be repeated Thursday after 2-2 split
- Bethlehem to offer developers tax abatement plan to increase affordable housing
Berks Area News
- RACC: Shooting scene secured, campus lockdown lifted
- Berks coroner seeking family of Wyomissing man
- Thus far, 2021 has been a good year for Alcon
- Alvernia partners with restaurants for student dining
- Tornado watch issued for Lehigh Valley, Berks, Poconos
- NY woman killed in crash on Interstate 78 in Berks
- Vet community reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
- Exeter votes to mandate masks before divided audience
- Cumru swears in 10-year police force veteran as sergeant
- Coroner dispatched to crash on Interstate 78 in Bethel
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- China state firms invest in TikTok sibling, Weibo chat app
- The Latest: Los Angeles to require city worker vaccinations
- Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K Service
- US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss
- Robinhood’s crypto trading surges, as overall growth slows
- Tracy Reese Collaborates with Naturalizer for Sustainable Hope For Flowers X Naturalizer Capsule Collection for Spring 2022
- UNFI and RangeMe Accelerate Growth Between Retailers and Suppliers
- Topcon Sponsors National FFA to Support Youth, Introducing Them to the Benefits of Precision Ag Adoption
- Fed discussed pulling back on bond purchases later this year
- Ex-chair of Purdue denies responsibility for opioid crisis
Entertainment News
- RAW: FILE-GARTH BROOKS CANCELS SHOWS OVER COVID CONCERNS
- RAW: FILE: ACTRESS ALYSSA MILANO IN CAR CRASH
- TALAT - TWIN ROBOTS CRUSH PARKOUR COURSE (WHOA!)
- HOLLYWOOD MINUTE: "STAR WARS VISIONS" TRAILERS
- RAW: CA: RED CARPET PREMIERE FOR 'REMINISCENCE'
- RAW: DRAGON CON TO REQUIRE VAX OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST
- RAW: FILE- SINGER R KELLY'S FEDERAL TRIAL STARTS WEDNESDAY
- Berks Jazz Fest details COVID-19 mitigation efforts
- ArtsQuest estimates about 1.1 million people attended Musikfest in 2021
- RAW: FILE: LIL WAYNE OPENS UP ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES