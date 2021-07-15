EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will review the living conditions at the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth, after a half-dozen residents complained Thursday about how the subsidized housing is managed.
"I thought I had found a place where I could live out my life without any stress," resident Kathy Riffert said at county council's meeting in Easton. In the past few years, she said the apartment building has become part nursing home, part mental hospital and part group home.
Councilman Ron Heckman said the county's human services committee will meet next month to investigate. Residents and management will be invited. Heckman said he will not prejudge the building's operations, but the county will put a spotlight on issues.
Elderly residents said maintenance is insufficient and air conditioners do not work in extreme heat. One added that people "in various stages of undress" wander in the halls of the 15 S. Wood St. building without supervision. The older women who live there do not feel safe.
Joyce Rice was among the residents asking for help.
"I'm the grandmother of the group," she said. "I'm 91."
County Executive Lamont McClure assigned administrator Becky Bartlett to follow up with the residents. He said that several years ago, when "regionalism" was a buzzword in government, Northampton County ceded control of low-income housing to Lehigh County. McClure said he voted against that move when he was on council.
"It's time to take our housing authority back, folks," McClure said. "It was a mistake to give it to Lehigh County."
Northampton has traditionally ended up with "the short end of the stick" in bi-county ventures, he said, though he added the counties have a good working relationship.
A call placed after normal business hours to the Lehigh County Housing Authority and the management company for the Border House was not answered.
Heckman and Councilwoman Margaret Ferraro said the Border House used to be a showpiece; Ferraro said it was "the Cadillac" of apartment buildings for older adults.
"I remember going to the Oliver Border House in the 90s and 2000s and it was beautiful," Heckman, a former county director of human services, said.
Heckman said all parties will be invited to the meeting next month. The date of that session was not available Thursday.