Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on purchasing 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a Habitat for Humanity project in the township that could lead to the construction of about 65 homes.



The housing is planned for two tracts of land off Kesslersville Road, a total of 11.5 acres. The owners have agreed to sell the land for less than market value, according to Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley. The owners are identified in the ordinance authorizing the purchase as Thomas Dietzler and Antoinette Dietzler.



County Executive Lamont McClure has proposed a county commitment of $2 million to the project, half for acquiring the land and half for preparing it for construction. The money, if the ordinance is approved, will come from the county's $30.3 million share of 2022 federal COVID-19 relief aid.



Jessica Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, told council in July that the opportunity to put up that many homes is rare. During that presentation, Commissioner John Goffredo said he would prefer to wait for a second appraisal, but council did vote to allocate the money.



Elliott said owners of homes provided through Habitat for Humanity have to help build the homes or contribute "sweat equity" in other work. She estimated that the cost to build each home would be $150,000.



Council's economic development committee will also meet Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m. Their agenda is light, with one presentation on affordable housing.



At 5 p.m. Thursday, council's Human Services Committee will meet to hear a presentation on Gracedale, the county nursing home.