EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council will meet next week to pick its leadership for 2023, and then a vote to override a veto by County Executive Lamont McClure may loom two days later.

Council's annual reorganization meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in council chambers on the third floor of the government center in Easton. The business of that meeting is to select a council president and vice president.

The county's Home Rule Charter specifies that the reorganization be held on the first Monday of the year unless that day is a holiday. Monday, Jan. 2 is the observed holiday for New Year's Day, which falls on Sunday.

The top post is held now by Lori Vargo Heffner, and the vice president is Kerry Myers. Both are Democrats. Democrats hold five seats on the nine-member council.

Other Democrats on council include Ron Heckman, Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski. The four Republicans are Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Cusick and John Brown.

There are no official limits on terms for council leaders. Vargo Heffner has been president for two years. Council members, who are known as commissioners, are paid $9,000 annually and the president gets an extra $500.

With a bare 5-4 majority for Democrats, any single vote aligned with the Republican minority could sway the choice.

Council will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, for a potential vote to override Executive McClure's veto of an ordinance.

Council voted Dec. 1 to block funding for an employee health center. McClure vetoed the ban on Dec. 9, setting up a contest between council and the administration.

McClure proposed in August a primary care clinic that would be an option for Northampton County employees on top of their current health insurance. He said the center would provide great care and save taxpayers millions of dollars. Employees and dependents would not have co-pays at the clinic, which would be in leased space at a location not yet disclosed.

Council objected, complaining about a lack of details, lack of bidding and concern about costs. The need to add a provider in an area served by two big healthcare organizations -- St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Hospital Network -- was also questioned.

McClure's chosen provider is Integrity Health of New Jersey, which operates "partnership health centers" for school districts and counties. He said earlier that all necessary information has been provided to the commissioners.

Vargo Heffner said Wednesday that regardless of who is council president as of Tuesday, she will set the agenda for the Thursday meeting and a veto vote will be included.

The vote to block funding for the health center was not to kill the concept, she said, but a move to require review and due process before the county proceeds with millions of dollars in spending.

The vote to block funding passed narrowly, 5-2 with two abstentions. Six votes are required to override a veto. If either of the commissioners who abstained -- Heckman and Myers -- decide to go along with blocking funding and the other votes are unchanged, council could override.