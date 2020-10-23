"It's taken us almost 30 years to arrive at this day," said Lamont McClure, the Northampton County Executive.
An official ribbon cutting opens Northampton County's all new, state of the art Forensics Facility in Upper Nazareth Township.
"Northampton County, if you don't know, was established in 1752 so that's 260 years later that we have the first forensic facility to deal with the dead and I think that's really something to be said," said Zach Lysek, the Northampton County Coroner.
The $11 million project was done on time and under budget. It includes brand new autopsy rooms with areas for police officers and medical students. The Coroner's office has a spacious digital forensics lab, lockers to secure evidence and a five-bay garage.
"This building is going to take Northampton County well into the future and address the needs that we have," said Lysek.
Lysek says the facility will make it much easier to investigates suspicious deaths. Though, there's one thing more important than all of the space and new equipment.
"I can assure you this facility will provide Northampton County residents with the respect and dignity that each and every person deserves when they pass away," said Lysek.
Staff will begin moving in over the next few weeks.